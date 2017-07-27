VIDEO: Shots fired in South Surrey

RCMP are at 32 Avenue and 152 Street

A bullet hole is seen on the side of a white crossover vehicle. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police are on the scene at Morgan Creek Corporate Centre, at 32 Avenue and 152 Street in South Surrey.

At least a dozen police vehicles rushed to the 15252 32 Ave. complex just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

One witness tweeted it “appears (to be) a shooting outside of drip lounge. Office building and vehicle in neighbouring parking lot struck by stray bullets.”

Another witness at the scene told Peace Arch News that there were “eight or nine shots” fired. A bullet hole could be seen in the side of a nearby business; a white Acura crossover also appeared to be hit.

No ambulance was on the scene. However, victim-services personnel could be seen speaking with witnesses.

More to come…