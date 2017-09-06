Police called after South Surrey student reports being accosted in park

Police were called to Earl Marriott Secondary school this morning, after a student reported being accosted by a man in a nearby park.

According to a letter sent to parents by principal Claudine Davies just before noon, the incident occurred as the student made her way to school. The letter does not indicate the student’s age, but does state she was not hurt, and that the report was shared with police.

Police confirmed they were contacted regarding “a suspicious circumstance” near EMS. Investigation is ongoing.

In the school letter, Davies said the incident is “an opportunity to provide a reminder about walking safety tips for all students.”

Those school-safety tips included don’t take short cuts, walk with friends and trust your instincts.