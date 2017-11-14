Police appeal for more info on violent Stanley Park attacks

One man was killed, while a senior was left with traumatic injuries

Vancouver police are still on the hunt for information on two attacks last winter in Stanley Park.

On Tuesday, the department appealed for more details on how an 82-year-old man ended up with traumatic injuries on Nov. 16 last year.

He was found by a passerby in the parking lot of the Brockton Oval in Stanley Park just after 2 a.m. and is still recovering from his injuries a year later.

On Feb. 1, 2017, Lubomir Kunik, 61, was found dead on the seawall between Second and Third beaches at about 11 p.m.

“Our investigators have spoken with frequent visitors to the park and people living in the West End,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “We know there are lots of rumours out there about the attacks, especially amongst those who visit the trails at night. Rumour or not, we are asking people to come forward with any information they have about either of these incidents.”

Police continue to urge people not to visit Stanley Park alone at night. Anyone with any information on the attacks is asked to call the police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

