PNE closes The Beast as precaution after Ohio fair death

The rides are made by the same manufacturer

Following a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair, Playland is temporarily closing a ride made by the same manufacturer.

The move comes as a precaution, a press release from the Pacific National Exhibition stated.

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority so we have made the decision to do supplemental inspections of The Beast today,” said spokesperson Laura Ballance.

Ballance noted that although both The Beast and the malfunctioning Ohio ride are made by KMG, the Ohio ride was a temporary one, while The Beast is a permanent installation.

“Our ride is a permanent structure assembled once and thoroughly inspected and tested prior to when it opened in 2015,” said Ballance. “Smaller travelling versions are by their nature continually assembled, operated, disassembled, and then shipped to its next location.”

