A Surrey building caught fire after a truck crashed into it early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Surrey business, both catch on fire
Around the same time, a similar fire broke out in Langley
SURREY – After a truck crashed into a Surrey business early Wednesday morning, both it and the building caught fire.
It happened around 3 a.m. at 18525 53rd Ave. in Cloverdale.
A witness at the scene said emergency crews arrived to find the fire spreading to the inside of the business, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
At nearly the exact same time there was a similar incident involving a truck driving into a business in the 20300-block of Langley Bypass and it, too, catching on fire.
