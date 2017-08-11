PHOTOS: Surrey woman arrested after driving wrong way on Highway 1

The scene of a crash on Highway 1 Thursday night. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — A 47-year-old Surrey woman has arrested after driving the wrong way on Highway 1 Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP received the call about a 2014 grey Honda Civic travelling westbound in an eastbound lane around 7:45 p.m.

Soon after, there was a crash in the 16000-block of Highway 1, police say. A driver hit a concrete barrier, and then another vehicle after swerving to avoid a head-on collision with the woman going the wrong way.

There were two children in the vehicle hit by the one who swerved.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

Surrey RCMP say the woman kept going and crossed the Port Mann Bridge into Coquitlam, despite police following behind her.

There are reports of a second crash, this time near Cape Horn Interchange, but police have yet to confirm.

She was eventually pulled over and apprehended.

More to come.