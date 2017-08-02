PHOTOS: SUV rolls over, catches fire in three-vehicle Surrey crash

The crash happened on 64th Avenue near 127A Street Tuesday night

SURREY – Police have not ruled out speed or alcohol as factors in a three-vehicle crash that left one vehicle rolled over and on fire.

The accident happened on 64th Avenue near 127A Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say a 22-year-old Surrey man was driving a grey Toyota Forerunner westbound on 64th Avenue when he was rear-ended by a 33-year-old Surrey man driving a Black Chrysler 300.

After the impact, the Forerunner went off the road to the right, rolled onto its side and caught fire, Surrey RCMP say.

The blaze was put out by the fire department and the driver of the Forerunner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the man driving the Chrysler continued driving westbound on 64th Avenue after the first crash, where he collided with another vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade being driven by a 42-year-old Surrey woman.

Mounties, firefighters and ambulance service attended the scene.

“All drivers remained at the scene for police attendance,” according to an RCMP press release.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@NEWS1130 @GlobalBC accident in surrey 128st and 64 Ave. Everybody alive pic.twitter.com/lFy5005QXy — Unbiased Media Group (@UnbiasMedia) August 2, 2017

amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

The scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey around 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

The scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey around 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

The scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey around 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)