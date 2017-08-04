PHOTOS: Smoky Surrey skies

SURREY – Smoke from B.C.’s wildfires descended on Surrey and the rest of the Lower Mainland a few days ago.
Metro Vancouver maintains its air quality advisory for fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone.
The smoky skies are forecast to stick around for days, according to Environment Canada.
Here are a few photos from around Surrey.
Captivating #smoky #sunset at Elgin Heritage Park #surreybc #truesurrey #bcfires @GlobalBC_Comm @PeaceArchNews pic.twitter.com/BMcYEfPjgh— Sue Bryant (@cdnsue) August 4, 2017
Hazy in #SurreyBC as #BCWildfire smoke moves in from the interior https://t.co/DL0eomZabe pic.twitter.com/BTKu2yBjUS— Kat (@katslepian) August 1, 2017
@fhcvalley. Haze over Hazelmere Valley, Surrey, BC. First heavy heat/smoke haze I have seen over the valley. The mtns. are just a memory. pic.twitter.com/5745nrRt2M— D. Laird Allan (@HockeyGrandDad) August 2, 2017
Post atomic sunset here in Surrey. The wildfire smoke is thick here. pic.twitter.com/IU00TljcyE— Robert Jago (@rjjago) August 3, 2017
Somewhere in the smoke is Surrey. #gross #smoke pic.twitter.com/ss6MVVsND7— Jenn (@Soleiryssa) August 2, 2017
Wildfire smoke clouds Lower Mainland https://t.co/Wi3ss44TV3 #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/xggA5LgViV— Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) July 31, 2017
These NASA satellite images show #BCWildfire smoke blanketing the Lower Mainland. #Vancouver #Abbotsford #SurreyBC #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/PlWVIk4Dtv— Kelvin Gawley (@KelvinGawley) August 2, 2017
Thick #smoke looking north on 176th Street in #SurreyBC @CKNW @GlobalBC @mattlee980 pic.twitter.com/O16CIeV9OH— Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) August 2, 2017
Smoke in the sky this morning. Making the sun hazy & red for the second/third day in a row #BCWildfires #surreybc pic.twitter.com/VcH19K1uLd— Michelle Chen (@ymchen_) August 3, 2017
VIDEO: Smoke may linger through weekend https://t.co/kTZ0IF3NlA #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/M7SbUBg4PF— Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) August 3, 2017
