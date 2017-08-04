PHOTOS: Smoky Surrey skies

Some photos from around Surrey since the smoke from B.C.’s wildfires rolled in

Larry and Janet Black sent this photo to the Now-Leader. It was taken heading down 176th Street toward Cloverdale on Wednesday.

SURREY – Smoke from B.C.’s wildfires descended on Surrey and the rest of the Lower Mainland a few days ago.

Metro Vancouver maintains its air quality advisory for fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone.

The smoky skies are forecast to stick around for days, according to Environment Canada.

Here are a few photos from around Surrey.

@fhcvalley. Haze over Hazelmere Valley, Surrey, BC. First heavy heat/smoke haze I have seen over the valley. The mtns. are just a memory. pic.twitter.com/5745nrRt2M — D. Laird Allan (@HockeyGrandDad) August 2, 2017

Post atomic sunset here in Surrey. The wildfire smoke is thick here. pic.twitter.com/IU00TljcyE — Robert Jago (@rjjago) August 3, 2017

Smoke in the sky this morning. Making the sun hazy & red for the second/third day in a row #BCWildfires #surreybc pic.twitter.com/VcH19K1uLd — Michelle Chen (@ymchen_) August 3, 2017

Coughing this morning. Smoke from #wildfires in #SurreyBC #TrueSurrey A post shared by Lorene Oikawa (@lorene1voice) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

SEE RELATED: 2017 second-worst B.C. wildfire season on record

SEE RELATED: PHOTO: See the B.C. smoke from space

Do you have photos to share? Click here to email us.