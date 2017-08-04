Larry and Janet Black sent this photo to the Now-Leader. It was taken heading down 176th Street toward Cloverdale on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Smoky Surrey skies

Some photos from around Surrey since the smoke from B.C.’s wildfires rolled in

SURREY – Smoke from B.C.’s wildfires descended on Surrey and the rest of the Lower Mainland a few days ago.

Metro Vancouver maintains its air quality advisory for fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone.

The smoky skies are forecast to stick around for days, according to Environment Canada.

Here are a few photos from around Surrey.

Coughing this morning. Smoke from #wildfires in #SurreyBC #TrueSurrey

A post shared by Lorene Oikawa (@lorene1voice) on

SEE RELATED: 2017 second-worst B.C. wildfire season on record

SEE RELATED: PHOTO: See the B.C. smoke from space

Do you have photos to share? Click here to email us.

Most Read