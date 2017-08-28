PHOTOS: Rescued owlet released back into the wild at Redwoods golf course

Two barn owls fell out of their nest at the golf course in June

Two owlets fell out of their nest at Redwoods golf course in June. Both have been rehabilitated and released back into the wild by O.W.L Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society. Submitted photo.

It’s a happy ending for two owlets that fell from their nest at Redwood Golf Course.

The baby barn owls, which were found by Redwoods night security in June, have been rehabilitated by O.W.L Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society and released back into the wild.

One owl was released at Falconglen Organic Farms in Langley, and the other was released Aug. 16 at Redwoods.

The golf course, located at 22011 88 Ave., is surrounded by thick forested areas, making it home to many species of wildlife.

“The natural setting of Redwoods is something that makes it so special,” said managing director Doug Hawley. “As you step out onto the course, the sounds of the roads disappear and fresh breeze and birds chirping takes golfers to a quiet, peaceful place.”

At the owl release, Redwoods also donated $500 to the non-profit society as part of their Charity of the Year program. Through this initiative, staff members and public golfers use complimentary passes to donate between $2 and $5 with each round of golf played. These donations accumulate throughout the year and are awarded to a selected charity.

“It only seemed fitting that O.W.L became our Charity of the Year for 2017,” said Hawley. “They picked up the owls within an hour of us calling, did a fantastic job taking care of the owls, kept in contact throughout the whole process, and made such an effort to ensure that an owl was released back here at the course.”

One of two owlets that fell out of their nest at Redwoods golf course in June, was rehabilitated on Aug. 16. Submitted photo.