A dramatic crash near 176th Street and 80th Avenue in Cloverdale on Monday, Nov. 6. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

PHOTOS: Jaws of life used after dramatic Surrey crash

The collision happened in Cloverdale Monday night near 176th Street and 80th Avenue

The Jaws of Life had to be used after a dramatic crash in Cloverdale Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 176th Street and 80th Avenue in Surrey, resulting in traffic closures for a couple of hours.

A witness at the scene said it appeared that a northbound Chrysler 300 struck a westbound SUV.

According to the witness, the driver of the black SUV was trapped after the collision but firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free them.

A Chrysler 300 was also involved in the crash, resulting in extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. Footage from the scene shows the Chrysler on top what appears to be a meridian in the middle of the road.

The witness told the Now-Leader both drivers were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

More to come.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
