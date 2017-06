A burned pickup may be connected to a Fleetwood shooting on June 25

A burned pickup truck was found on 184th Street in Surrey. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

SURREY – A burned truck was found in Surrey on Sunday.

Police and firefighters were on scene after discovering the pickup, near 87th Avenue along 184th Street.

A witness at the scene said when the fire department arrived flames were spreading in the tall grass nearby and that no one was found near the vehicle.

In a release, police said they found a burned vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting in Fleetwood Sunday.

A burned pickup truck was found on 184th Street in Surrey. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)