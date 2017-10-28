Petition starts to force councillor convicted of sex assault out of office

Members of the public are calling for the removal of Pitt Meadows Councillor David Murray, who has been convicted of sex assault.

A petition has started to force a city councillor out of office after his sex assault conviction.

Coun. David Murray was convicted on Thursday of sexually assaulting a 13 or 14-year-old girl in 1992.

He said on Friday that he is not stepping down at this time. Murray noted that he will be sentenced sometime in March, and then will have the opportunity to file an appeal.

An online petition to force him from office was started on Friday morning, and within 24 hours had already reached 500 supporters.

The petition was started by Pitt Meadows father Jamie Schwingenschloegl, who is a longtime coach and has a 16-year-old daughter. He said the quick response shows the community’s frustration.

“It’s a testament to how angry people in the community are about him not resigning, and at the mayor’s position on this as well,” said Schwingenschloegl.

He said it is shocking that there is no legislation to force Murray out of office, unless he actually misses council time because he is serving time in prison.

Schwingenschloegl is incredulous Mayor John Becker would compare Murray’s sex assault conviction to being involved in a car accident, bankruptcy or messy divorce during a media interview, saying none of these relates to his work on council.

The comparison is also upsetting to people in Pitt Meadows, said Schwingenschloegl, particularly in light of high-profile sex assault allegations in Hollywood, and the social media campaign #MeToo which denounces sex assault and harassment.

“As a society, what message are we sending to our young females, that if they come forward nothing happens to the offender?”

Schwingenschloegl said he had met Murray about seven years ago, when Murray followed the fortunes of his soccer team for his online community news publication. When he learned of the charges against Murray, he and other coaches said they would give him the benefit of being innocent until proven guilty.

Now, he says, the verdict is in.

“The courts have found him guilty, and at this time he needs to take a step back.”

He said there also needs to be changes in legislation that would force him out of office.