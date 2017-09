A woman broke her leg in a two-car crash in Surrey this morning at 80th Avenue and King George Boulevard, police say.

SURREY — A pedestrian was sent to hospital with a broken leg in a two-car crash in Surrey this morning around 8 a.m. in Newton, police say.

RCMP say the woman was hit when a south-bound vehicle hit another vehicle turning left from 80th Avenue onto King George Boulevard.

Police say both drivers have minor injuries.

The investigation in ongoing.