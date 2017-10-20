(File photo) (File photo)

Pedestrian hit at Surrey intersection for second time this week

Woman in hospital after second crash this week at King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue

SURREY — For the second time this week, a pedestrian has been hit at 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

This morning at 6:35 a.m., police were called to the intersection after a woman was struck.

Police say the driver kept going.

“A woman was walking in the crosswalk, northbound, crossing 96th (Avenue) and a car came through westbound and struck her,” asid Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “(The vehicle) likely has hood and windshield damage.”

The woman was taken to hospital but police say it appears she only has minor injuries.

Schumann said the vehicle, which police say was dark, didn’t stop and “took off.”

“There was no evidence collected at the scene because the vehicle left,” Schumann said. “We’re going to be relying heavily here on intersection cameras to get us a better description of the vehicle.”

See also: Car accidents on the rise in Surrey

Schumann noted it’s a crime to leave the scene of a crash.

“Now it’s a big deal if you get found, it’s a crime, there will be a criminal code charge against you…. When you fail to remain at the scene, what if you’ve injured the pedestrian and they’re going to die?”

On Tuesday morning, a person was hit in the same intersection and taken to hospital during the rainy, windy morning commute.

According to ICBC statistics, the busy intersection saw an average of 543 crashes a year from 2011 to 2015.

Schumann said this intersection, along with 88th Avenue and King George are two of the “highest crash locations” in the whole city.

See also: Pedestrian in hospital after Surrey crash


