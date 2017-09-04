Peachland fire burning at 1,500 hectares

Fire crews have set up an incident command at the Penticton airport for blaze, south of Kelowna

The Peachland wildfire is burning out of control at an estimated 1,500 hectares, but did not increase substantially overnight.

The BC Wildfire Service says it was able to get a better estimate of the size and now puts the blaze closer to 1,500 hectares, more than what they estimated yesterday.

But fire information officer Heather Rice says most of that growth occurred overnight Saturday when winds fanned the fire and it increased substantially.

“It was quite smoky yesterday so we are now able to get a better estimate on the size,” said Rice. “There was no growth overnight or yesterday. On Saturday night it was quite windy but last night the winds were calmer.”

The fire rapidly spread from 100 hectares to 1,500 overnight Saturday.

All evacuation alerts remain in place. A detailed map is available showing the approximately 306 affected properties in the Central Okanagan at www.cordemergency.ca.

Air crews are back dumping water and fire retardant on the fire that began at Finlay Creek southwest of Peachland and burned to the south, causing evacuation alerts near Peachland and evacuation orders near Summerland.

There are 18 fire crews on the ground as well as three helicopters and four air tankers on the fire this morning.

“We are continuing to see some open flame and aggressive fire behaviour but not a lot of growth,” said Rice. “Most of the fire behaviour is in the confines of the current size.”

With a new fire sparked in the area, Rice urged people to stay out of the back-country on this last day of the long weekend.

“People are asked to stay away from the fire and even though there is not a backcountry restriction, people should perhaps not spend the day in the backcountry,” she said. “We’re seeing very extreme fire hazard and risk so it’s best for people to stay out of firefighters way and stay out of the backcountry.”

