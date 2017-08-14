Overnight lane closures for 72nd Avenue at Highway 91

Closures are to allow construction crews to install bridge girders for the new interchange

Construction at the Highway 91/72 Avenue interchange will result in nighttime closures. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Motorists traveling through North Delta are being warned about pending overnight lane closures at the intersection of Highway 91 and 72nd Avenue.

The lane closures are to allow construction crews to safely install bridge girders for the new interchange to replace the traffic light on Highway 91.

The lane closures are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 14 to Thursday, Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Southbound Highway 91 turn lane to eastbound 72nd Avenue

• Westbound 72nd Avenue turn lane to southbound Highway 91

Friday, Aug. 18, 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Southbound Highway 91 left turn lanes to eastbound 72nd Avenue

• Westbound 72nd Avenue turn lane to southbound Highway 91

These lane closures will not affect Highway 91 through traffic but, where possible, drivers should consider an alternate route and will be able to detour via the Nordel interchange.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to obey traffic-control personnel and construction signage.