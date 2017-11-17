Construction continues on the new interchange at Highway 91 and 72nd Avenue in North Delta. (James Smith photo)

Overnight lane closures at Highway 91 and 72nd Avenue

Left turn lanes off of the highway onto 72nd eastbound will be closed to install drainage culverts

Motorists using 72nd Avenue at Highway 91 are advised of upcoming overnight lane closures.

The lane closures are necessary to allow crews to safely install new drainage culverts for the interchange project currently under construction.

The southbound Highway 91 left turn lanes onto 72nd Avenue eastbound will be closed as of 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 and reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning.

These lane closures will not affect Highway 91 through traffic. Where possible, motorists should consider an alternate route, either Nordel Way or 64th Avenue.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to obey traffic-control personnel and construction signage.

