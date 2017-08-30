Ontario truck driver fined $575 for tossed cigarette

An Ontario truck driver was fined $575 for tossing a lit cigarette out his window while driving Highway 1 through Malakwa

Sicamous RCMP received a report of the Wildfire Act violation shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil said the transport truck driver was reported to have thrown the burning cigarette out of his truck’s window while driving through Malakwa.

“Police located the offending truck and noted the driver was smoking a freshly lit cigarette when he was stopped,” said McNeil. “The driver, a 58-year-old man from Ontario, told police he did not know that throwing a burning cigarette out of his window was an issue.”

Police informed him it was, and the driver was issued a $575 ticket under the Wildfire Act for dropping a burning substance.