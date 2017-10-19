One-year wait for Crown’s call on police shooting takes toll

Jennifer Brooks leads a protest on the second anniversary of her son’s death, calling on Crown counsel to move forward with charges. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of a recommendation that charges be considered in the police-involved shooting death of young South Surrey man, Hudson Brooks.

But with no word of a decision in sight, Brooks’ mother says the wait is painful.

“What has been so heartbreaking and such agony (is) I was under the impression it would take six to eight weeks,” Jennifer Brooks told Peace Arch News Thursday.

“Now, (the Crown counsel liaison) won’t tell me a thing. I’m just so upset.”

Hudson Brooks, 20, died early July 18, 2015, after what police initially described as a physical struggle outside of the South Surrey RCMP detachment, located in the 1800-block of 152 Street.

Over the months and years since, as light has been shed on just what unfolded that morning – including that Brooks was unarmed and was shot at close range – his family and friends have continued to be vocal in their call for justice.

Last Oct. 21, when the Independent Investigations Office announced that a report would be filed to Crown counsel “for consideration of charges” against one or more officers in connection with Brooks’ death, Jennifer Brooks described the news as “a huge step… relief.”

On a post to the Justice for Hudson Facebook page last month, Brooks notes 26 months have passed with no answers.

Online commenters expressed anger and frustration.

“This is really annoying like come on we deserve justice and we want freaking answers this is truely unfair to the family and friends of Hudson Brooks,” writes Kristal Lolacher.

“It’s sickening… if a member of the public had shot someone and they knew who did it they would be charged immediately,” writes Sarah Scott.

Brooks told PAN the lack of news only increases her despair over her son’s death.

“How has this happened? Are they trying to make me forget?” she said. “Why can’t they just give me an answer? Put me out of my misery. Let me find peace.”

In July, BCPS communicatons counsel Dan McLaughlin said “many factors” determine how long the Crown’s process takes.

“The complexity of the investigation and the legal issues, the volume of the resulting evidence and further investigations undertaken by the enforcement agency are all factors that will impact on the time it takes to complete a charge assessment,” he told PAN. “While we can’t discuss the details of this case as the assessment is still ongoing we hope to have a decision soon.”

BCPS acting communications counsel Alisia Adams said earlier this month that they still cannot predict when a decision might be made.

“The charge assessment on this matter is ongoing, and at this point, I am unable to provide any further information about when a decision is expected,” Adams said by email Oct. 6.

Thursday morning, McLaughlin confirmed there is no further update.