Olympian celebrates Canadian milestone in White Rock

Canadian Olympian – and two-time gold medallist – Rosie MacLennan shares her medals with young guests of a Canada 150-themed barbecue in White Rock in June. (Contributed photo)

One of Canada’s most celebrated Olympians of the past decade made a quick pitstop on the Semiahmoo Peninsula earlier this month, to help celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

Two-time trampoline gold-medallist Rosie MacLennan – who finished on the Olympic podium in both 2012 and 2016 – was the guest of honour at a private barbecue in White Rock, held at the home of Naomi Thomas. Earlier in the year, Thomas won a Canada 150-themed social-media contest to bring MacLennan to town.

At the barbecue, held June 10, MacLennan showed off her trampoline skills, while also competing with guests in an interactive trampoline/trivia game called Quizzle, which tested participants on their Canadian trivia.

The Ontario native also spent time visiting with guests, and showed off her two medals to some of the event’s younger attendees.

It’s just one way MacLennan has been able to show her Canadian pride since returning home from the 2016 Rio Olympics last summer.

“I really enjoy it, because it’s a great way to kind of connect with kids… and hopefully I can inspire a few of them to follow something that they’re passionate about, whether it’s sports or anything else, really,” she told Peace Arch News at the time.

“I know when I was younger, I watched the Olympics on TV and I was just so fascinated and capitivated by it. There’s obviously a lot of younger people out there who are curious about it, as well, so any chance I get to interact and answer questions is great.”

Always a proud Canadian, MacLennan also told PAN that her experiences wearing Canadian colours on the world stage only increased her patriotic spirit.

“It’s really special, I think, for Canadians across the country, no matter what they’re doing, but one of the biggest honours is to be able to wear the Maple Leaf internationally on the Olympic stage, doing something that I love,” she said.