Shyanne Harriot gave birth to Israel-Dream, her sixth child, in the backseat of her car while en route to Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

With five children and a sixth on the way, Shyanne Harriot was well prepared for another birth.

When she woke up on Tuesday, Nov. 7, she felt a slight pressure, knew her daughter was coming and planned to drop her younger kids off at daycare, and have her husband drive her to Abbotsford Regional Hospital for the birth.

But her baby had other plans.

They dropped the kids off and started the drive into Abbotsford from Chilliwack, where they live.

By the time they got on Highway 1, though, she felt like she needed to go to the bathroom and wasn’t sure she would make it to the hospital.

They considered diverting to Chilliwack General Hospital.

“I kind of made a judgment call – ‘I think we should be OK’ – because I wasn’t feeling that much pain,’” Harriot recalls.

So Harriot’s husband stayed on course for Abbotsford. Along the way, the sensation that she needed to go to the bathroom intensified. They considered pulling over, but again elected to keep going, hoping they would get to the hospital in time.

Harriot was kneeling on the passenger seat. Worried they would get pulled over, she moved to join her 13-year-old daughter, Kusiaya, in the back seat as the car approached the Whatcom Road exit.

“I did not even make it to the back seat,” she said.

She made a push while clambering between the two front seats and, before she knew it, the baby was out, at Kusiaya’s feet.

“I think we all panicked,” Harriot said. “It’s the cry that we heard and, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ … Everybody kind of froze because there’s a baby in the car.”

Harriot picked up the newest member of her family, Israel-Dream, cleared her airway and promptly fainted.

The next thing she remembers is arriving at the hospital. Kusiaya, 13, had wrapped the newborn in her jacket to keep her warm.

Looking back on the experience a week later, Harriot told The News she felt robbed of the usual birthing experience. She estimates only about an hour passed from her first contraction to Israel-Dream making an unexpected appearance in her car.

Harriot said Israel-Dream will soon have to see a doctor for a slight heart murmur, but otherwise is happy and healthy at home.

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey woman has serious injuries after hit and run
Next story
B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

Just Posted

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer in North Surrey this morning

He’s here for a “roundtable dialogue” at the Surrey Board of Trade office in Whalley.

Conservative leader to visit South Surrey today

Andrew Scheer ‘to deliver remarks’ at event set for Pacific Inn Wednesday evening

UPDATE: Surrey woman has serious injuries after hit and run

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

Surrey kindergartners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at the Surrey Christmas Bureau

With more than 4,000 Surrey children helped last Christmas, the need is expected to grow this year

B.C.’s top court allows appeal on order to edit documentary on Vancouver Aquarium

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Most Read