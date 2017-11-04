North Shore Rescue search for missing hiker in Grouse Mountain area

Carl Couture, 24, of Vancouver was reported missing Oct. 30.

North Shore Rescue members are continuing their search for missing Vancouver man Carl Couture in the Grouse Mountain area.

Search and rescue members were searching the Hanes Valley area Friday night.

Parts of Grouse Mountain were closed this week by Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, after upwards of 15 cm of snow fell in recent days.

Vancouver police say Couture was last heard from Oct. 30 at 11 p.m. He was last seen at his residents at Thurlow Street and Haro.

The 24-year-old recently moved to Vancouver from Eastern Canada.

He’s described as a white man, 6’2” tall and weighing 165 lbs with short blonde hair and brown eyes, police said, and wears glasses.

