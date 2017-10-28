Construction nears completion on North Delta’s newest rain garden. (James Smith photo)

North Delta’s newest rain garden coming to McCloskey Elementary

Rain garden will help replenish groundwater, keeping local creeks flowing during dry summer months

Construction began last week on a new rain garden beside North Delta’s McCloskey Elementary.

The garden is the latest — and largest — to be built at (or, in this case, adjacent to) a North Delta elementary school. At 500 square metres, it will receive and infiltrate more than 2 million litres of rainwater runoff from the school’s roof every year.

Located in the BC Hydro corridor west of the school (11400-block 80th Ave.), the rain garden is a collaboration between the City of Delta and the Cougar Creek Streamkeepers. The organizations came together to build their first rain garden in 2006 at Cougar Canyon Elementary, and since then have built about two dozen of them throughout North Delta.

“Rain gardens help the environment by replenishing the groundwater that keeps our creeks flowing and our forests well hydrated during the dry summer months,” said Deborah Jones, rain gardens coordinator with the Cougar Creek Streamkeepers.

READ MORE: Rain gardens help keep North Delta’s streams ￼flowing

“They also filter out pollutants. Rainwater that seeps underground from a rain garden to a salmon stream is cool and clean, whereas rainwater that’s piped directly from pavements and roofs into that same stream is warm and polluted.”

McCloskey Elementary is located within the watershed of Blake Creek, a salmon stream in its own right that flows into Cougar Creek — North Delta’s most productive salmon stream — just north of 72nd Avenue at the edge of the Delta Nature Reserve.

SEE ALSO: New federal funding secured for restoration of North Delta’s Cougar Creek

Work began on the the rain garden Monday, Oct. 16 and is expected to take about four weeks to complete. Phase one, excavating the area and placing bedding materials, is nearly finished. Phase two, planting the 1,100 plants that will make up the garden, will be conducted by students at McCloskey and volunteers from the Streamkeepers Nov. 6-9.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Excavation begins on the new McCloskey Elementary rain garden. (Deborah Jones photo)

Previous story
‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford
Next story
‘She was terrified’: Neighbours recount alarming discovery at B.C. property

Just Posted

Petition starts to force councillor convicted of sex assault out of office

Pitt Meadows residents angry David Murray has not stepped down

One dead after shooting in Surrey

Second victim transported to hospital

North Delta’s newest rain garden coming to McCloskey Elementary

Rain garden will help replenish groundwater, keeping local creeks flowing during dry summer months

South Surrey family to transform home into haunted house

Donations to be used to help a family in India

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Surrey school capacity rally held at Earl Marriott

Surrey School Coalition encouraged parents to put pressure on provincial government

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach

He’s now being cared for at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Giants offence goes AWOL

Vancouver scores just one goal in 2-1 loss to visiting Prince George at Langley Events Centre

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

‘She was terrified’: Neighbours recount alarming discovery at B.C. property

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Most Read