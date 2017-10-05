North Delta’s new bike pump track ready for action

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson and representatives from Delta council, the Corporation of Delta and the North Delta Rotary Club gathered on Sept. 30 to officially open the new North Delta bike pump track. Corporation of Delta photo

Riders in North Delta can now race their way through the rollers and berms of the community’s new bike pump track following its official opening on Sept. 30.

The park, located behind the Rotary skatepark and Hillside Boys and Girls Club on 84th Avenue, was funded through the municipality’s Community Initiative Cost Sharing program, with the North Delta Rotary Club and the Corporation of Delta each putting up half of the project’s $30,000 price tag.

“When the Rotary Club of North Delta came forward with a proposal for a pump track, supporting it was an easy choice for council,” Mayor Lois Jackson said. “One of our goals is that our community has the opportunity for a vibrant and healthy lifestyle.”

“We are blessed to live in a climate where we can play outdoors all year round. We believe that all ages, especially our children who are our most valuable resource, will benefit from this wonderful amenity. Council takes very seriously how important play and physical activities is for our children. We encourage everyone, regardless of their age, to be physically and mentally active.”

According to the Corporation of Delta’s website, a bike pump track is “a man-made closed circuit with berms largely made of earth on each end. A rider uses the rollers (whoops) and berms to ‘pump’ speed into the bike with minimal pedaling. Speed is generated when the cyclist rides the bike over the rollers by pulling up and then pushing down…The harder the cyclist pushes, the faster they go.”

The Corporation of Delta opened its first bike pump track in Ladner adjacent to Holly Park in October, 2014. The municipality is also considering building another at Tsawwassen’s Grauer Park.

– with files from Grace Kennedy