Update: Nordel Way reopens after multi-vehicle accident

Delta police assisted Deas Island RCMP at the scene at around 3:30 on Monday

Nordel Way has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash at the bottom of the hill affected traffic in both directions.

Delta police tweeted about the incident just before 3:30 p.m. today, and a tweet from Drive B.C. said the road was reopened at 4 p.m. today.

DPD on scene of a multiple veh accident on Nordel Way affecting traffic in all directions. Avoid the area if possible & use alternate route — Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 2, 2017

CLEAR – #BCHwy91 #AlexFraser vehicle incident on Nordel Way. Expect delays due to congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 2, 2017

Delta police assisted the Deas Island Traffic Service RCMP at the accident. Both lanes were closed due to the accident.