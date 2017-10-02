Update: Nordel Way reopens after multi-vehicle accident

Delta police assisted Deas Island RCMP at the scene at around 3:30 on Monday

Nordel Way has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash at the bottom of the hill affected traffic in both directions.

Delta police tweeted about the incident just before 3:30 p.m. today, and a tweet from Drive B.C. said the road was reopened at 4 p.m. today.

Delta police assisted the Deas Island Traffic Service RCMP at the accident. Both lanes were closed due to the accident.

