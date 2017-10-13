No modular housing for homeless planned for Langleys

As of yet, the Langleys haven’t been approached for a partnership with Victoria

There are no plans yet to build modular housing for the homeless in Langley, despite the increase in the numbers of people living on local streets.

Earlier this month, plans were unveiled for up to 640 modular units for Vancouver, with another 150 planned for Surrey. In total, the NDP government has promised more than 2,000 modular housing units across the province to quickly get people off the streets and into some form of a home.

The new complexes are to be staffed 24/7, with the first clusters of units expected to be up and running this winter.

An additional 1,700 new more permanent affordable housing units are planned for the longer term.

Neither Langley City nor Township has yet heard from the provincial government of any possible partnership or local modular units.

“We haven’t been approached,” said Mayor Ted Schaffer of Langley City.

Although much smaller than Langley Township, the City includes much of the community’s downtown and commercial core, and hosts the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope shelter.

But even if there were offers from the province to partner, Schaffer isn’t sure the City could host modular housing.

“We dont’ have the land here in the City,” he said.

A partnership with the Township or other communities could take place, he said.

“We would have to take a look at the pross and cons of it,” Schaffer said.

Township representatives said there were also no immediate plans to build modular housing there.

This year’s Metro Vancouver homeless count found 206 homeless people in the Langleys, including 108 staying in local shelters such as the Gateway of Hope, 19 youths and children with adults, and 79 spending the night outdoors.

The number of homeless people in the area has gone up sharply in recent years. The 2014 homeless count found 92 homeless people, 2011 found 103, and in 2005 there were just 57 homeless counted.