No leadership run for Langley’s Polak

Langley MLA Mary Polak has already ruled out the idea of running for the leadership of the B.C. Liberals.

“I came to the conclusion that it was not a job I ever wanted,” said the longtime Liberal MLA and cabinet minister.

Having seen her friends Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark take it on, she said that while it can be fulfilling, the job can also be a thankless one.

Clark announced last week that she is stepping down as both leader and MLA, and this week that she expects to leave politics altogether.

Polak talked about the “tremendous turnaround” the party made under Clark’s leadership.

“She led the party to a polce where we won a victory nobody expected,” Polak said.

Prior to the 2013 election, most polls showed the NDP in the lead, but the Liberals won another majority.

Polak pointed to B.C. strong financial position and job growth as Clark’s legacy from her time in office.

She was shocked and saddened by the news that Clark was stepping down, she said.

The Langley area is home to two Liberal MLAs who have each served in several cabinet portfolios, but with Polak’s decision, neither will be stepping into the leadership race.

Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA Rich Coleman has been named interim leader. He previously turned down a chance to participate in the last Liberal leadership race as well.

Polak said Coleman is taking on a big job.

“We have a very immediate task in front of us,” she said. “That is, we have to be ready to sit in opposition.”

It will be the first time the Liberals have been on the opposition benches in 16 years.

“He [Coleman] is one of the few that has ever been in opposition,” Polak said.

He’ll be choosing which MLAs take on the roles of critics of various ministries, and will help them get ready logistically to take on their new job.

Asked if she would like a particular critic role, Polak said “I will leave that to Rich and his wisdom.”