Ninth-annual Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off from Cloverdale

The ninth-annual Ride to Conquer Cancer kicked off from the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Grounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.
More than 2,000 riders embarked on the two day, 200-km bike ride, which will take them from the Lower Mainland to Seattle in support of the B.C. Cancer Foundation.
At the opening ceremonies, B.C. Cancer Foundation President and CEO Sarah Roth announced that this year the ride raised a total of $8.3 million to support cancer research and enhancements to care.
2,000 riders beginning their 200 km journey at the @CloverdaleRodeo Fairgrounds this morning pic.twitter.com/x2KpIs3RHE— Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) August 26, 2017
An estimated 1 in 2 Canadians are expected to devleop cancer over their lifetime, according to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. In B.C., that works out to an estimated 25,400 cancer diagnoses a year.
Since the BC Ride to Conquer Cancer began nine years ago, it has raised more than $77 million for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.
The cyclists are scheduled to finish at King County’s Marymoor Park, in Washington, on Sunday, August 27.
