Nine traffic fatalities in Surrey so far this year

A woman was killed and another woman was injured in separate hit-and-run crashes in Surrey this past weekend.

So far this year there have been nine fatal traffic collisions in Surrey, three involving pedestrians.

Of those fatalities, one was a hit-and-run.

Last year there were 14 traffic fatalities in Surrey.

A woman in her 90s was killed Saturday afternoon in Newton after a grey Dodge smashed into the Toyota she was riding in. It happened at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street, at 3:20 p.m. The Toyota’s driver was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said witnesses reported see the dodge take off at high speed, westbound on 72nd Avenue.

“With the assistance of witnesses, the suspect vehicle was located and the driver was taken into custody,” Hedderson said. “Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.”

Police have not released the woman’s name. She died at the scene. They’re asking witnesses to contact investigators at 604-599-0502, citing file number 2017-097266.

Meantime, police are looking for a silver or grey import sedan suspected to be the vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the 10200-block of 149th Street in Guilford, at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The 47-year-old Surrey woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, but with serious head and leg injuries.

The Surrey RCMP received 911 calls and is asking witnesses who saw the collision and got a look at the suspect car taking off from the scene to contact investigators at 604-599-0502, citing file number 2017-097876.

