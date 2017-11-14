Nicky Nicky Nine Doors leads to code yellow at North Delta elementary school

Code yellow only lasted about 15 minutes around lunchtime on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Gibsons Elementary experienced a “code yellow” during the lunch hour Tuesday, when a local resident chased three Delview Secondary students, who had been playing Nicky Nicky Nine Doors, near the elementary school grounds.

An elementary school staff member saw the resident, who was shouting, and the youths, and intervened. As a precautionary measure, Gibsons was put on a code yellow — meaning the outside doors are locked, but business continues as usual inside the school — during the lunch period.

In essence, Delta police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks said, the students were given an indoor lunch period.

According to Brooks, the code yellow only lasted about 15 minutes. The three Delview youths are being dealt with by police, the school administration and their parents, she said.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter