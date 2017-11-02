New ‘resource rich’ website launched for Surrey LRT

Website includes information about the planned lines, the technology and the project’s history

A new website has been launched about Surrey’s planned $2.2 billion light rail line.

The City of Surrey describes the new site as “resource rich.”

“Over the next 30 years, Surrey will welcome 300,000 new residents and surpass Vancouver as the most populous city in BC,” notes the site. “As the city grows so do its transportation needs.LRT to Surrey will decrease commute times, help keep the region connected, and revitalize urban neighbourhoods.”

The website includes information about the planned lines, the technology itself and the project’s history by way of a timeline.



Light rail or SkyTrain for Surrey?

It also features an “In Your Community” section, which includes engagement initiatives, including one that runs to Nov. 6.

Mayor Linda Hepner said Surrey now has an LRT project office set up in the city, and that team is working closely with TransLink’s communications staff.

“They’ll be working together to make sure we’re delivering a common message but want to make sure as we get into the procurement phase of this and the construction phase, that we have really good communication with our residents,” she said. “Any kind of disruption is not going to be easy.”

The proposed South of Fraser Rapid Transit network features 27 kilometres of light rail transit, or LRT. There are two phases, with the first embracing Newton and Guildford LRT, and phase two, a Surrey-Langley line.

See the new website at surreylightrail.ca.

Meanwhile, LRT opponents are not going away.

The SkyTrain for Surrey group maintains raised rapid transit is what the city needs.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk



