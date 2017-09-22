New Fraser Health board chairman, members announced

They are Jim Sinclair (chairman) and Opreet Kang and Chief Willie Charlie

Jim Sinclair is the new chairman of the board for Fraser Health.

The provincial goverment appointed the former president of the BC Federation of Labour and also appointed Opreet Kang, director of industry innovation at Forestry Innovatioj Investment Inc., and Chief Willie Charlie, elected to the Sts’ailes Council for 12 years, as board members.

“Fraseer Health’s new board chair and members have diverse backgrounds and work experiences that will complement the board’s existing talents,” Health Minister Adrian Dix. “I know they’re ready to get started on work that will serve their communities and contribute to a strong public health-care system in British Columbia.”

Dix thanked previous board chairwoman Karen Matty and members Barinder Rasode and Michael Hillman for their service.



