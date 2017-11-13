New Cloverdale catchment boundaries when Salish Secondary opens

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s french immersion program will be moved to the new Salish school

Part of the district’s new map outlining catchment boundaries in the Cloverdale area once Salish Secondary opens in the fall of 2018. (Photo: Surrey school district)

CLOVERDALE — Surrey’s newest high school is set to open next September and with that will come new catchment boundaries for some nearby schools.

The district has revealed new catchment boundaries in anticipation of the $55.2-million Salish Secondary’s opening, which will help ease some of the overcrowding at nearby Lord Tweedsmuir and Clayton Heights secondaries.

Click here to see the new catchment map.

The 1,500-student Ecole Salish Secondary will take children from Port Kells, Clayton, Adams Road and Hillcrest elementary schools.

Starting next fall, Clayton Heights Secondary will take children from Hazelgrove, Katie, Latimer Road and Sunrise Ridge elementaries.

While Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary will take children from A.J. McLellan, George Greenaway, Surrey Centre, Ecole Martha Currie, Cloverdale Traditional and Don Christian elementary schools.

The district says next fall, students in Grade 8 to 11 will transition to their new school but children entering Grade 12 will not be required to change schools.

Siblings will be given the option to attend their new catchment school or the school their sibling attends. The district is asking those requests to be made before Dec. 1.

Meantime, the district will of course be accepting out-of-catchment requests, starting Jan. 8, 2018, and recommends including a brief letter outlining the reason for the request.

However, a notice from the district says the community “continues to grow at a rapid pace and the Surrey School District must balance the enrolment of students in this area with the available seats in its secondary schools.”

“Very few” out-of-catchment request will be able to be accommodated for Lord Tweedsmuir, the district says.

Meantime, the french immersion program will transfer from Lord Tweedsmuir secondary to the new Salish Secondary.

For more information, contact office staff or principal at your school, or call the district at 604-595-6308.