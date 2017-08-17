Neighbours worried after Clayton hit-and-run

Accident is said to have occurred around 10 p.m.

Neighbours are asking questions after what they are calling a high-speed hit-and-run in Clayton Heights Wednesday night.

According to ‎Nichola Christi, she saw a sedan hit another vehicle at 68 Avenue and 193B Street before driving off just before 10 p.m.

“People were driving home when a car with no lights on came out of nowhere and smashed into them and took off at breakneck speed,” she wrote on social media. “They were not apprehended.”

Christi said she believes an RCMP ghost car was on scene and police quickly responded to the incident. She said that there were no fatalities.

“This is all really upsetting and I have kids that are out playing in the evenings,” Christi said. “There’s tons of children out playing.”

The crash happened right in front of Katzie Park, she noted, where there are “lots of people walking their dogs.”

Surrey RCMP have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Photos courtesy Nichola Christi:

More to come.