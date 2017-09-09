VIDEO: Multi-vehicle collision ends in car fire

The crash involved at least three cars and a truck in Surrey Friday night

A multi-vehicle collision ended in a car fire Friday night in Surrey.

One vehicle, a Mazda pickup truck, was reportedly involved in two collisions in the 9400 to 9600 blocks of 134 street around 9:30 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports say the truck was first involved in a crash with a car and a tree, before heading north through 96 Street where a second crash occurred with two other vehicles. The truck then caught fire.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed one person was transported in stable condition to the hospital.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.