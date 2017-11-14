Mounties hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for two “persons of interest” after three bikes were stolen from a Lower Lonsdale apartment last month.

According to police, security footage showed two thieves using a portable grinder to cut the locks on several bikes in the apartment’s storage locker.

The suspects got away with three bikes, including one brown and gold INTENSE ACV mountain bike, worht $3,700, with a serial number of VN16F00971.

“Police are reminding everyone who utilizes underground parking and has property in storage lockers to be extra cautious when departing and arriving via the main door. Make sure the door is closed behind you before you drive away, in order to prevent thieves from sneaking in,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong. “Even the most expensive bike lock offers little resistance to a cutting grinder.”

Anyone who can identify the people in images released by police should call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file 2017-26467, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.