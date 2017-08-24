Motorcyclist’s license suspended after vehicle fire in North Delta

A driver has had his license suspended and his motorcycle impounded after he crashed his bike at 64 Avenue in North Delta on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The driver was travelling down 64 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and it crashed, stopping a few feet before an RV parked on the side of the road. The motorcycle caught fire, and although police can’t confirm exactly what caused the fire, they say the sliding of the vehicle down the road could have contributed to it.

Police say the man, who is in his 40s, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. His license was suspended for three days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The driver suffered minor injuries and traffic was impacted for some time.