Motorcade to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford, funeral date set

Const. John Davidson to be escorted from Vancouver today

A motorcade to bring fallen officer Const. John Davidson back to Abbotsford is expected to leave Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) at about 12:30 p.m. today (Thursday).

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department are expected to arrive at VGH at about noon to escort Davidson.

The motorcade will travel via Grandview Highway to Highway 1 and continue east to Abbotsford, where it will take the Sumas Way exit and arrive at Henderson’s Funeral Home on Marshall Road.

Davidson’s family will be present in one of the lead vehicles.

Meanwhile, funeral plans for Davidson have been confirmed.

The full police honours service takes place Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. More details will be revealed in the coming days.