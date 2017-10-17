VIDEO: Almost 27,000 people without power in the Lower Mainland

Abbotsford, Surrey West Vancouver, Maple Ridge and the Sunshine Coast have been hit the hardest

There are more almost 27,000 people without power in the Lower Mainland, according to BC Hydro.

The biggest outages are in Abbotsford with 4,448 affected, Surrey with 5,531 affected and Langley and Maple Ridge with 4,666 affected.

BC Hydro says that all of those outages are still under investigation but heavy wind and rain have pummelled the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast over the past 24 hours.

Waterlogged roads and poor visibility have also contributed to heavy traffic around the region:

See a list of affected areas here.

Strong gusts have downed trees and are rattling windows across the region:

More to come.

