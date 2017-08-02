More Langley residents raised speaking non-official language

Langley’s linguistic diversity continued to grow, according to the 2016 Canadian Census data released Aug. 2.

In 2016, 17.5 per cent of Langley Township residents spoke a mother tongue other than English or French. That’s an increase from 14.8 per cent in the 2011 census. There were 116,310 people living in the Township at the time of the census last year.

In Langley City, the total was lower and growth was slower. In the community of 25,510 people, 14.5 per cent spoke a mother tongue other than English or French, an increase from 13.6 per cent in 2011.

Compared to its neighbours, the Langleys have a relatively low rate of linguistic diversity.

Maple Ridge has a relatively small population of people whose mother tongue is neither English nor French, at 14.6 per cent.

Abbotsford has a rate of 32.4 per cent, and Surrey has 46 per cent.

In each commmunity, the number of people raised speaking French was generally small, at 1,020 in Langley Township and 300 in Langley City. Those numbers are actually down slightly from 2011.