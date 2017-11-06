Snow blanketed parts of Abbotsford last week. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

A slushy mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the Lower Mainland as early as Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Monday, the agency says a slow-moving cold front accompanied by bands of moisture will move into the region Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

READ: Province stockpiles extra snow clearing supplies for Lower Mainland

It’s not yet clear when flurries could fall again, but higher elevations, along with parts of Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, are the most likely to see snow over the coming days.

Much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were covered in snow just last week.

WATCH: Snow blankets the province

