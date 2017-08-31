Missing Dawson Creek man last seen in Langley

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Keith Koponyas.

A missing man from Dawson Creek was last seen in Langley, local police say.

Keith Koponyas, 21, was reported missing by his family, after last being seen on Aug. 29 in Langley.

Police could not say why he was in the Lower Mainland.

Koponyas is Caucasian, stands 5’6” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Koponyas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.