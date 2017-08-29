Missing Abbotsford woman last seen heading for Surrey

Hannah Hill was reported missing after leaving for Surrey with a man on a motorcycle

Abbotsford Police hope the public can help locate 19-year-old Hannah Hill, who was reported missing by her family on Aug. 27.

Police say she was last seen in Abbotsford on Aug. 13 after telling her family she was headed for Surrey with an “unknown man on a motorcycle.”

Police say Hill made contact with her family once arriving in Surrey, but that she provided no more information.

She has not been seen since.

Police say she is known to frequent downtown Vancouver.

Hannah is described as Caucasian, five feet seven inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and long straight blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Hill is asked to call Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or 911.