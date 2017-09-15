Memorial Park work on hold following cease-and-desist from Semiahmoo First Nation

Work on White Rock’s long-planned upgrade to Memorial Park has been put on hold while the city investigates the protocols of acquiring an archeological permit to excavate land deemed the historical territory of the Semiahmoo First Nation.

The decision was reached in an unanticipated broad-ranging discussion between members of White Rock council and the First Nation council Thursday afternoon, following SFN’s presentation of a cease-and-desist order that morning at what would have been a formal groundbreaking ceremony at the waterfront site.

The impromptu discussion also promised resolution of long-standing issues over the city’s provision of water and sewer services to the reserve and the removal of White Rock infrastructure, including the pump station, from Semiahmoo land.

In the discussion, described as “a road map for moving forward” by SFN Chief Harley Chappell, it was agreed that White Rock city manager Dan Bottrill would contact the BNSF Railway – technically owners of the waterfront property on which the work will take place – to establish whether the city or BNSF would apply for the archeological permit.

SFN archeological manager Don Welsh said that the archeological permit process has been standard for work undertaken by BNSF in White Rock and South Surrey in which artifacts and historic burials might be disturbed.

More to come…