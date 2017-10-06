Man with machete robs postal worker in Surrey, police say

Postal worker escaped robbery after he distracted robber by throwing his keys on ground

Surrey Mounties are looking for a man who, while armed with a machete, robbed a postal worker in Whalley Thursday.

It happened in the 9800-block of 123rd Street, at about 10:40 a.m. Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the postal worker was doing his route when the robber confronted him and demanded he hand over the mail he was carrying.

“He distracts him by throwing his keys on the ground,” Schumann said of the postal worker, adding that when the robber went for the keys, the postie bolted uninjured.

Schumann said a witness had noticed the machete man get out of a nearby car before this scene unfolded, got the licence plate number of the car and called police. Schumann said police found the vehicle two blocks from the scene, detained the driver and seized the vehicle.

Police say they are trying to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle.

The suspect is five feet 11 inches tall, slim, and white. He wore black pants and a black hoodie.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter