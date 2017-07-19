Man rushed to hospital after Bobcat accident

The victim was struck on a home construction site in rural Langley.

A 50-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition from a construction site in Langley Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., the man was struck by a Bobcat on the site of a home under construction in the 23800 block of 40th Avenue.

Sgt. Alex Mulvihill of the Langley RCMP said it’s being considered a workplace incident, and WorkSafe BC was to be called in.

The driver of the Bobcat remained at the site, and everyone on scene was cooperating, Mulvihill said.

Police didn’t have any details yet about the circumstances of the investigation.