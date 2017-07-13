Man charged with double stabbing in Abbotsford makes court appearance

No trial date yet set for Gabriel Klein, accused of killing Letisha Reimer

The man charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer of Abbotsford last year is still making his way through the court system, with an appearance earlier this week.

Gabriel Klein, 21, was in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack on Monday, but that was just to set a date for his next appearance.

Klein was brought into court wearing the standard orange jumpsuit, with his legs shackled. He was pale, clean-shaven and looked around the gallery, nodding his head at a man and a woman.

Klein’s lawyer, Martin Peters, said he was filing an application to move the trial to New Westminster.

He said the trial is expected to last six weeks. A date has not yet been set.

Crown lawyer Rob Mcgowan did not oppose the change of venue. He said although trials should take place in the community in which they occur, Abbotsford does not have a Supreme Court, so neither Chilliwack nor New Westminster would make a difference.

Klein is next scheduled to appear at the New Westminster courthouse today (Thursday) to set a date for his next appearance.

Klein has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Reimer’s death, as well as with the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend, whose name is protected under a publication ban.

The two were stabbed in a random attack Nov. 1 in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Reimer was airlifted to hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her friend spent some time in hospital recovering before being released.

Klein has made multiple court appearances since he was charged the day after the attack and is expected to make several more – mainly legal formalities – before the trial begins.

– with files from Paul Henderson