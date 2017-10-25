Man charged after dog allegedly killed in Surrey

SPCA has recommended charges against Stuart Alexander Blackie for allegedly killing, injuring two dachshund dogs, which is the breed pictured. (Pixabay file photo)

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found dead and another one injured.

According to court documents, the incident took place in Surrey on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Stuart Alexander Blackie is charged with killing or injuring an animal and causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

SPCA recommended the charges, which have been approved by the Crown.

Blackie also faces charges of uttering threats in the days that followed.

SPCA Chief Prevention and Enforcement Officer Marcie Moriarty told the Now-Leader that after receiving a call about the dogs on Feb. 17, a constable was sent to investigate.

Two dogs, both dachshunds, were found at the scene, she said.

“One dog was injured and the other, tragically, died,” Moriarty added.

She said the second dog suffered “multiple injuries,” but she couldn’t comment further as the matter is before the courts.

“With the remaining dog it was important to get a veterinary examination, get veterinarian evidence, and in this case, that dog was suffering from multiple injuries,” said Moriarty. “The second part of an investigation, of course, is talking any individuals that might have been involved or witnesses and that was done in his particular case.”

Moriarty said the SPCA feels, if Blackie is convicted, “the egregious nature of this particular case would be an appropriate one to see a lifetime ban.”

Such a ban would prohibit Blackie from owning or having access to animals for the remainder of his life.

Blackie is due in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 27.



