Man arrested after allegedly groping woman, fondling himself on bus

Nanaimo man was taken into custody in West Vancouver

A Nanaimo man is in custody after two alleged sexual assaults Monday night in West Vancouver.

Police say they received reports of a man reaching between the legs of a female passenger and grabbing at her genitals at about 8:30 p.m. at Marine Drive nearly Taylor Way.

The suspect fled after being confronted by the victim and other passengers.

Shortly after, police got reports of a man fondling his own genitals on a second bus in the area.

A 21-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested and is being held at West Vancouver Police headquarters ahead of a provincial court appearance in North Vancouver Tuesday.

Investigators are recommending indecent act and sex assault charges.

UPDATE: Surrey shed fire knocked down
Cloverdale-Langley City MP announces changes to caregiver, parental benefits

Sold-out Social Innovation Summit in Surrey on Wednesday

Summit to focus on protecting vulnerable, engaging youth and tackling housing, poverty and addiction

Surrey/Langley area won't have Operation Red Nose service this holiday season

Canada-wide safe-ride program looks for a new non-profit operator for next year

Cloverdale-Langley City MP announces changes to caregiver, parental benefits

New options intended to make coverage more flexibile, inclusive and easier to access

UPDATE: Surrey shed fire knocked down

Fire was near 164th and Highway 10

One person hurt in crash at Fraser Highway and 152nd Street in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the crash involved two cars, leaving one person with minor injuries

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.'s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

Rain and wind to pummel B.C.'s south coast

Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Howe Sound will get the worst of it

Police appeal for more info on violent Stanley Park attacks

One man was killed, while a senior was left with traumatic injuries

Fraser Health to boost early-stage dementia care

The focus will be on the South Asian community in Surrey, North Delta, White Rock and Langley

'Weinstein Effect' goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen's murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

