Man arrested after allegedly groping woman, fondling himself on bus

Nanaimo man was taken into custody in West Vancouver

A Nanaimo man is in custody after two alleged sexual assaults Monday night in West Vancouver.

Police say they received reports of a man reaching between the legs of a female passenger and grabbing at her genitals at about 8:30 p.m. at Marine Drive nearly Taylor Way.

The suspect fled after being confronted by the victim and other passengers.

Shortly after, police got reports of a man fondling his own genitals on a second bus in the area.

A 21-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested and is being held at West Vancouver Police headquarters ahead of a provincial court appearance in North Vancouver Tuesday.

Investigators are recommending indecent act and sex assault charges.