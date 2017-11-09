Delta Police vehicle.

Man accused in Delta elder abuse case to appear in court today

The 33-year-old man allegedly stole more than $300,000 from a Delta senior

Lucas William Robert Robinson is set to appear in court today after allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from a Delta senior in 2015.

According to a police release, the DPD received a complaint of suspicious activity involving the financial management and care of a senior in the community.

A police investigation showed that Robinson was given the enduring power of attorney for this senior, which allows unfettered access to all their funds. In this capacity, Robinson allegedly committed theft and fraud over an extended period of time.

In October, 2017, charges were approved by Crown Counsel, and a warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest on Oct. 4. Robinson, 33, turned himself in to police the same day, and was subsequently released on a promise to appear for his court appearance on Nov. 9.

According to the police release, elder abuse can often elude police departments.

“It can be well hidden either behind closed doors and actions can have the appearance of legitimacy,” the release reads.

“Preying on the trust and vulnerability of a senior is a crime we must be prudent and diligent in investigating. This case required persistence and digging below the surface.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
